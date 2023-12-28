Golden Knights vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:46 AM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (21-10-5, riding a four-game losing streak) host the Los Angeles Kings (20-7-4) at T-Mobile Arena. The matchup on Thursday, December 28 begins at 10:00 PM ET on BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.
Golden Knights vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Golden Knights (-110)
|Kings (-110)
|6
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have gone 15-11 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Vegas has a record of 16-11 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter (59.3% win percentage).
- The Golden Knights have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Vegas and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 20 of 36 games this season.
Golden Knights vs Kings Additional Info
|Golden Knights vs Kings Odds/Over/Under
|Golden Knights vs Kings Prediction
|Golden Knights vs Kings Player Props
Golden Knights vs. Kings Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Kings Total (Rank)
|120 (4th)
|Goals
|111 (11th)
|100 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|72 (1st)
|30 (6th)
|Power Play Goals
|21 (17th)
|20 (12th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|13 (1st)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Vegas has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 5-5-0 overall.
- In its past 10 games, Vegas hit the over nine times.
- The Golden Knights and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 1.8 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Golden Knights score the fourth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.3 per game for a total of 120 this season.
- On defense, the Golden Knights have allowed 100 goals (2.8 per game) to rank 11th in league action.
- With a +20 goal differential, they're ranked fifth-best in the NHL.
