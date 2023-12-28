The Vegas Golden Knights (21-10-5, riding a four-game losing streak) host the Los Angeles Kings (20-7-4) at T-Mobile Arena. The matchup on Thursday, December 28 begins at 10:00 PM ET on BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Golden Knights vs. Kings Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Golden Knights (-110) Kings (-110) 6 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have gone 15-11 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Vegas has a record of 16-11 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter (59.3% win percentage).

The Golden Knights have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Vegas and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 20 of 36 games this season.

Golden Knights vs Kings Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Kings Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Kings Total (Rank) 120 (4th) Goals 111 (11th) 100 (11th) Goals Allowed 72 (1st) 30 (6th) Power Play Goals 21 (17th) 20 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 13 (1st)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Vegas has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 5-5-0 overall.

In its past 10 games, Vegas hit the over nine times.

The Golden Knights and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 1.8 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Golden Knights score the fourth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.3 per game for a total of 120 this season.

On defense, the Golden Knights have allowed 100 goals (2.8 per game) to rank 11th in league action.

With a +20 goal differential, they're ranked fifth-best in the NHL.

