The Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson and the Los Angeles Kings' Kevin Fiala are two of the top players to watch when these squads meet on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, at T-Mobile Arena.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Golden Knights vs. Kings Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Golden Knights Players to Watch

Jack Eichel has been a major player for Vegas this season, collecting 39 points in 36 games.

Mark Stone has chipped in with 36 points (12 goals, 24 assists).

Karlsson's 31 points this season are via 14 goals and 17 assists.

Adin Hill's record is 10-2-2. He has given up 27 goals (1.93 goals against average) and racked up 380 saves.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Kings Players to Watch

Anze Kopitar is a top offensive contributor for his team with 31 points (one per game), as he has totaled 13 goals and 18 assists in 31 games (playing 19:19 per game).

Adrian Kempe has made a big impact for Los Angeles this season with 30 points (11 goals and 19 assists).

This season, Fiala has scored seven goals and contributed 23 assists for Los Angeles, giving him a point total of 30.

In the crease, Pheonix Copley has a 4-1-2 record this season, with an .870 save percentage (66th in the league). In 8 games, he has 154 saves, and has allowed 23 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Knights vs. Kings Stat Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Kings AVG Kings Rank 11th 3.33 Goals Scored 3.58 3rd 10th 2.78 Goals Allowed 2.32 1st 8th 32.3 Shots 34.2 2nd 13th 29.9 Shots Allowed 26.5 2nd 12th 22.39% Power Play % 19.44% 19th 13th 81.13% Penalty Kill % 87% 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.