The Vegas Golden Knights (21-10-5) host the Los Angeles Kings (20-7-4) at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, December 28 at 10:00 PM ET on BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+. The Golden Knights have lost four games in a row.

The Golden Knights have a 5-5-0 record over their past 10 contests. They have scored 40 total goals (10 power-play goals on 42 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 23.8%) while giving up 39 goals to their opponents.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Thursday's hockey action.

Golden Knights vs. Kings Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this contest predicts a final result of Golden Knights 4, Kings 3.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-125)

Golden Knights (-125) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Kings (+1.5)

Golden Knights vs Kings Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have finished 6-5-11 in overtime matchups as part of an overall record of 21-10-5.

In the nine games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 4-1-4 record (good for 12 points).

In the three games this season the Golden Knights scored just one goal, they've finished 0-1-2 (two points).

Vegas has finished 3-4-0 in the seven games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering six points).

The Golden Knights have scored more than two goals in 23 games (18-2-3, 39 points).

In the 13 games when Vegas has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has a 7-3-3 record (17 points).

In the 20 games when it outshot its opponent, Vegas is 12-7-1 (25 points).

The Golden Knights' opponents have had more shots in 15 games. The Golden Knights went 8-3-4 in those contests (20 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Kings AVG Kings Rank 11th 3.33 Goals Scored 3.58 3rd 10th 2.78 Goals Allowed 2.32 1st 8th 32.3 Shots 34.2 2nd 13th 29.9 Shots Allowed 26.5 2nd 12th 22.39% Power Play % 19.44% 19th 13th 81.13% Penalty Kill % 87% 1st

Golden Knights vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

