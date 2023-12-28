Golden Knights vs. Kings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 28
The Vegas Golden Knights (21-10-5) host the Los Angeles Kings (20-7-4) at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, December 28 at 10:00 PM ET on BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+. The Golden Knights have lost four games in a row.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Golden Knights have a 5-5-0 record over their past 10 contests. They have scored 40 total goals (10 power-play goals on 42 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 23.8%) while giving up 39 goals to their opponents.
Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Thursday's hockey action.
Golden Knights vs. Kings Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this contest predicts a final result of Golden Knights 4, Kings 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-125)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Kings (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Golden Knights vs Kings Additional Info
Golden Knights Splits and Trends
- The Golden Knights have finished 6-5-11 in overtime matchups as part of an overall record of 21-10-5.
- In the nine games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 4-1-4 record (good for 12 points).
- In the three games this season the Golden Knights scored just one goal, they've finished 0-1-2 (two points).
- Vegas has finished 3-4-0 in the seven games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering six points).
- The Golden Knights have scored more than two goals in 23 games (18-2-3, 39 points).
- In the 13 games when Vegas has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has a 7-3-3 record (17 points).
- In the 20 games when it outshot its opponent, Vegas is 12-7-1 (25 points).
- The Golden Knights' opponents have had more shots in 15 games. The Golden Knights went 8-3-4 in those contests (20 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Kings AVG
|Kings Rank
|11th
|3.33
|Goals Scored
|3.58
|3rd
|10th
|2.78
|Goals Allowed
|2.32
|1st
|8th
|32.3
|Shots
|34.2
|2nd
|13th
|29.9
|Shots Allowed
|26.5
|2nd
|12th
|22.39%
|Power Play %
|19.44%
|19th
|13th
|81.13%
|Penalty Kill %
|87%
|1st
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Golden Knights vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.