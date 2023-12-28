Thursday's NHL matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights (21-10-5) and the Los Angeles Kings (20-7-4) at T-Mobile Arena sees the Golden Knights favored at home (-125 moneyline odds to win) against the Kings (+105). The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Golden Knights vs. Kings Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs. Kings Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Golden Knights vs. Kings Betting Trends

Los Angeles has played 16 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

In the 26 times this season the Golden Knights have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 15-11 in those games.

The Kings have secured an upset victory in three of the six games they have played while the underdog this season.

Vegas is 14-10 (victorious in 58.3% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter.

Los Angeles has won three of its five games when it is the underdog by +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+155) 0.5 (+115) 2.5 (+135) Chandler Stephenson 0.5 (+185) 0.5 (+110) - Mark Stone 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (-167) 1.5 (-200)

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 4-6 9-1-0 6.3 4.00 3.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 4.00 3.90 10 23.8% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 4-6 3-6-1 6.0 3.00 2.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.00 2.30 6 18.8% Record as ML Favorite 4-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-3 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 9 Games Under Total 1 Record as ML Favorite 6-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

