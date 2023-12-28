How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:15 PM PST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Kings will travel to face the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, December 28, with the Golden Knights having dropped four straight games.
You can turn on BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ to take in the action as the Golden Knights attempt to take down the Kings.
Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Golden Knights vs Kings Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Kings Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/8/2023
|Golden Knights
|Kings
|4-1 LA
|10/28/2023
|Kings
|Golden Knights
|4-3 (F/SO) VEG
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights allow 2.8 goals per game (100 in total), 11th in the league.
- The Golden Knights are fourth in the NHL in scoring (120 goals, 3.3 per game).
- In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 3.9 goals per game (39 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 4.0 goals-per-game average (40 total) over that stretch.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|36
|15
|24
|39
|25
|40
|45%
|Mark Stone
|36
|12
|24
|36
|18
|38
|0%
|William Karlsson
|36
|14
|17
|31
|20
|20
|56.3%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|36
|17
|10
|27
|20
|19
|40%
|Ivan Barbashev
|36
|9
|9
|18
|18
|9
|25.8%
Kings Stats & Trends
- The Kings have allowed 72 total goals (only 2.3 per game), ranking first in league action for the fewest goals against.
- The Kings' 111 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Kings are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Kings have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) over that time.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Anze Kopitar
|31
|13
|18
|31
|11
|12
|57.5%
|Kevin Fiala
|31
|7
|23
|30
|23
|13
|23.5%
|Adrian Kempe
|31
|11
|19
|30
|9
|12
|50%
|Quinton Byfield
|31
|10
|15
|25
|2
|17
|38.5%
|Trevor Moore
|31
|16
|9
|25
|10
|14
|31.8%
