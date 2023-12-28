The Los Angeles Kings will travel to face the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, December 28, with the Golden Knights having dropped four straight games.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Golden Knights vs Kings Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Kings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/8/2023 Golden Knights Kings 4-1 LA 10/28/2023 Kings Golden Knights 4-3 (F/SO) VEG

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights allow 2.8 goals per game (100 in total), 11th in the league.

The Golden Knights are fourth in the NHL in scoring (120 goals, 3.3 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 3.9 goals per game (39 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 4.0 goals-per-game average (40 total) over that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 36 15 24 39 25 40 45% Mark Stone 36 12 24 36 18 38 0% William Karlsson 36 14 17 31 20 20 56.3% Jonathan Marchessault 36 17 10 27 20 19 40% Ivan Barbashev 36 9 9 18 18 9 25.8%

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings have allowed 72 total goals (only 2.3 per game), ranking first in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Kings' 111 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Kings are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Kings have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) over that time.

Kings Key Players