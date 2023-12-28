There is high school basketball competition in Clark County, Nevada today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Clark County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Galena High School at Las Vegas High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM PT on December 28

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

El Modena High School at Legacy High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM PT on December 28

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Cajon High School at The Meadows School

Game Time: 1:30 PM PT on December 28

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Si High School at Coronado High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 28

Location: Henderson, NV

Henderson, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Loyola High School at Boulder City High School