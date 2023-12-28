Clark County, NV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:35 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Clark County, Nevada today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Clark County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Galena High School at Las Vegas High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM PT on December 28
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
El Modena High School at Legacy High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM PT on December 28
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cajon High School at The Meadows School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM PT on December 28
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Si High School at Coronado High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 28
- Location: Henderson, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loyola High School at Boulder City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 28
- Location: Boulder City, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
