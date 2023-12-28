Chandler Stephenson and the Vegas Golden Knights will meet the Los Angeles Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023. Prop bets for Stephenson are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Chandler Stephenson vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Stephenson Season Stats Insights

Stephenson's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:57 per game on the ice, is -8.

Stephenson has a goal in six of 32 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Stephenson has a point in 12 of 32 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Stephenson has an assist in 10 of 32 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Stephenson has an implied probability of 47.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 35.1% chance of Stephenson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Stephenson Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have given up 72 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+39) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 32 Games 6 18 Points 5 6 Goals 1 12 Assists 4

