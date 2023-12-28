On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights go head to head against the Los Angeles Kings. Is Chandler Stephenson going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Chandler Stephenson score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Stephenson stats and insights

  • In six of 32 games this season, Stephenson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In two games against the Kings this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.
  • He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 15.4% of them.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have given up 72 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Stephenson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:10 Away L 5-2
12/23/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:32 Away L 4-2
12/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:17 Away L 5-4
12/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:42 Away L 6-3
12/17/2023 Senators 1 1 0 16:35 Home W 6-3
12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:52 Home L 5-2
12/12/2023 Flames 2 1 1 17:42 Home W 5-4 OT
12/10/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 18:53 Home W 5-4 SO
12/9/2023 Stars 1 1 0 17:27 Away W 6-1
12/6/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:35 Away W 6-3

Golden Knights vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

