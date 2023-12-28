Alex Pietrangelo and the Vegas Golden Knights will face the Los Angeles Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023. Considering a bet on Pietrangelo? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alex Pietrangelo vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Pietrangelo has averaged 20:45 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

In one of 31 games this year, Pietrangelo has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Pietrangelo has a point in 10 games this season (out of 31), including multiple points three times.

Pietrangelo has an assist in 10 of 31 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that Pietrangelo hits the over on his points over/under is 46.5%, based on the odds.

Pietrangelo has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Kings

On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest squad in the league by giving up 72 total goals (2.3 per game).

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +39.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 31 Games 6 14 Points 5 1 Goals 0 13 Assists 5

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.