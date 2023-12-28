Will Alex Pietrangelo light the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights face off against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Alex Pietrangelo score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Pietrangelo stats and insights

In one of 31 games this season, Pietrangelo scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has taken eight shots in two games versus the Kings this season, but has not scored.

Pietrangelo has picked up five assists on the power play.

Pietrangelo's shooting percentage is 1.4%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest squad in the NHL by conceding 72 total goals (2.3 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Pietrangelo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 23:35 Away L 5-2 12/23/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 26:07 Away L 4-2 12/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:44 Away L 5-4 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 23:03 Away L 6-3 12/17/2023 Senators 0 0 0 24:09 Home W 6-3 12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 23:32 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 1 0 1 26:29 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 25:47 Home W 5-4 SO 12/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:55 Away W 6-1 12/6/2023 Blues 0 0 0 26:58 Away W 6-3

Golden Knights vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

