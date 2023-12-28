On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights square off with the Los Angeles Kings. Is Alec Martinez going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alec Martinez score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Martinez stats and insights

In three of 19 games this season, Martinez has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Kings this season in two games (three shots).

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Martinez averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.8%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 72 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.6 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Martinez recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 15:37 Away L 5-2 12/23/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:50 Away L 4-2 12/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:52 Away L 5-4 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:31 Away L 6-3 12/17/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:37 Home W 6-3 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:38 Away L 3-0 11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:07 Away L 4-3 OT 11/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:37 Away W 6-5 11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:46 Away L 3-0 11/10/2023 Sharks 2 2 0 20:42 Home W 5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.