When the Vegas Golden Knights play the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Zach Whitecloud find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Zach Whitecloud score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Whitecloud stats and insights

In two of 21 games this season, Whitecloud has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.

Whitecloud has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks are giving up 111 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Whitecloud recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:27 Away L 4-2 12/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:02 Away L 5-4 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:58 Away L 6-3 12/17/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:42 Home W 6-3 12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:22 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 0 0 0 23:00 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 16:52 Home W 5-4 SO 12/9/2023 Stars 2 1 1 21:02 Away W 6-1 12/6/2023 Blues 1 1 0 15:30 Away W 6-3 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:21 Home L 2-1 OT

Golden Knights vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

