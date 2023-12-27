William Karlsson will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his Vegas Golden Knights meet the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center. Considering a wager on Karlsson in the Golden Knights-Ducks game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

William Karlsson vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

Karlsson's plus-minus this season, in 17:40 per game on the ice, is +11.

Karlsson has netted a goal in a game 13 times this year in 35 games played, including multiple goals once.

Karlsson has a point in 22 of 35 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

Karlsson has an assist in 15 of 35 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Karlsson has an implied probability of 60.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 43.5% of Karlsson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have conceded 111 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-26) ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 35 Games 5 30 Points 4 14 Goals 1 16 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.