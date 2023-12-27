The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game versus the Anaheim Ducks is set for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will William Karlsson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will William Karlsson score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Karlsson stats and insights

Karlsson has scored in 13 of 35 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has taken four shots in two games versus the Ducks this season, but has not scored.

On the power play, Karlsson has accumulated four goals and six assists.

He has a 16.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have given up 111 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Karlsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:33 Away L 4-2 12/21/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 17:17 Away L 5-4 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:15 Away L 6-3 12/17/2023 Senators 1 1 0 17:53 Home W 6-3 12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:54 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 2 1 1 19:51 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:38 Home W 5-4 SO 12/9/2023 Stars 1 0 1 17:09 Away W 6-1 12/6/2023 Blues 2 1 1 17:24 Away W 6-3 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:36 Home L 2-1 OT

Golden Knights vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

