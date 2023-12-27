High school basketball is happening today in Washoe County, Nevada, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Washoe County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Galena High School at Las Vegas High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM PT on December 27

12:00 AM PT on December 27 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Bishop Manogue Catholic High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM PT on December 27

12:00 AM PT on December 27 Location: Reno, NV

Reno, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Carson High School at North Valleys High School

Game Time: 11:30 AM PT on December 27

11:30 AM PT on December 27 Location: Sparks, NV

Sparks, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

La Salle High School at North Valleys High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM PT on December 27

4:00 PM PT on December 27 Location: Sparks, NV

Sparks, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Golden Valley High School - Merced at Pyramid Lake High School