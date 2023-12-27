Washoe County, NV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:32 PM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Washoe County, Nevada, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washoe County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Galena High School at Las Vegas High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM PT on December 27
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Bishop Manogue Catholic High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM PT on December 27
- Location: Reno, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carson High School at North Valleys High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM PT on December 27
- Location: Sparks, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
La Salle High School at North Valleys High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM PT on December 27
- Location: Sparks, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Golden Valley High School - Merced at Pyramid Lake High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 27
- Location: Sparks, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
