Will Pavel Dorofeyev find the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Pavel Dorofeyev score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Dorofeyev stats and insights

Dorofeyev has scored in three of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games versus the Ducks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted six of them.

Dorofeyev has no points on the power play.

Dorofeyev's shooting percentage is 10.3%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 111 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Dorofeyev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 14:49 Away L 4-2 12/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:12 Away L 5-4 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:18 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Stars 1 1 0 14:29 Away W 6-1 11/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:38 Away W 6-5 11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:54 Away L 3-0 11/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:12 Home W 5-0 11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:05 Home L 4-1 11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 12:06 Home W 7-0

Golden Knights vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

