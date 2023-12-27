On Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights go head to head against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Paul Cotter going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Paul Cotter score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Cotter stats and insights

In five of 35 games this season, Cotter has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In two games against the Ducks this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.

Cotter has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.

He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 111 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Cotter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 7:39 Away L 4-2 12/21/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 11:50 Away L 5-4 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:30 Away L 6-3 12/17/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:26 Home W 6-3 12/15/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 13:48 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:04 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:35 Home W 5-4 SO 12/9/2023 Stars 2 1 1 14:58 Away W 6-1 12/6/2023 Blues 0 0 0 8:47 Away W 6-3 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:27 Home L 2-1 OT

Golden Knights vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

