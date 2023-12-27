Can we anticipate Nicolas Roy scoring a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights match up against the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Nicolas Roy score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Roy stats and insights

In five of 26 games this season, Roy has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Ducks this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.

Roy's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have given up 111 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Roy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:46 Away L 4-2 12/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:11 Away L 5-4 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:18 Away L 6-3 12/17/2023 Senators 1 1 0 12:30 Home W 6-3 12/15/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 14:17 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:41 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:08 Home W 5-4 SO 12/9/2023 Stars 2 1 1 14:45 Away W 6-1 12/6/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:55 Away W 6-3 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:08 Home L 2-1 OT

Golden Knights vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

