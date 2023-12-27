Will Nicolas Roy Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 27?
Can we anticipate Nicolas Roy scoring a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights match up against the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Nicolas Roy score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Roy stats and insights
- In five of 26 games this season, Roy has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Ducks this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
- Roy's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have given up 111 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Roy recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:46
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:11
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:18
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|12:30
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/15/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|14:17
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:41
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/10/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:08
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|12/9/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|14:45
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/6/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|18:55
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|12:08
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
Golden Knights vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
