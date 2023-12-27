In the upcoming game against the Anaheim Ducks, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Nicolas Hague to find the back of the net for the Vegas Golden Knights? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nicolas Hague score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hague stats and insights

Hague has scored in one of 27 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In two games against the Ducks this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Hague has zero points on the power play.

Hague's shooting percentage is 2.5%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 111 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hague recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:50 Away L 4-2 12/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:13 Away L 5-4 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 17:04 Away L 6-3 12/17/2023 Senators 1 0 1 20:42 Home W 6-3 12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:45 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:38 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:01 Home W 5-4 SO 12/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:26 Away W 6-1 12/6/2023 Blues 1 0 1 14:36 Away W 6-3 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:22 Home L 2-1 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.