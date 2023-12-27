Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Nevada
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:59 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 college football postseason slate has exciting matchups on the docket, including those involving Nevada schools. Among those contests is the Kansas Jayhawks taking on the UNLV Rebels in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
College Football Games to Watch in Nevada on TV This Week
Kansas Jayhawks at UNLV Rebels
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, December 26
- Venue: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Kansas (-13.5)
