The 2023 college football postseason slate has exciting matchups in store, including those involving Nevada schools. Among those contests is the Kansas Jayhawks taking on the UNLV Rebels in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

College Football Games to Watch in Nevada on TV This Week

Kansas Jayhawks at UNLV Rebels

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: Tuesday, December 26

Tuesday, December 26 Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Kansas (-8)

