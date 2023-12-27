Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Nevada
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:59 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas Jayhawks and the UNLV Rebels square off in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in college football postseason action in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Nevada.
College Football Games to Watch in Nevada on TV This Week
Kansas Jayhawks at UNLV Rebels
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, December 26
- Venue: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Kansas (-8)
