The Kansas Jayhawks and the UNLV Rebels take the field in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in college football postseason action in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Nevada.

College Football Games to Watch in Nevada on TV This Week

Kansas Jayhawks at UNLV Rebels

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: Tuesday, December 26
  • Venue: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Kansas (-8)

