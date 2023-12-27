Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Nevada
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:59 PM PST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On the 2023 college football postseason slate, fans of schools in Nevada should have their eyes on the Kansas Jayhawks versus the UNLV Rebels in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
College Football Games to Watch in Nevada on TV This Week
Kansas Jayhawks at UNLV Rebels
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, December 26
- Venue: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Kansas (-8)
