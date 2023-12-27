Should you bet on Michael Amadio to score a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Anaheim Ducks meet up on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Michael Amadio score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Amadio stats and insights

In five of 34 games this season, Amadio has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In two games versus the Ducks this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.

Amadio's shooting percentage is 9.6%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 111 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Amadio recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:59 Away L 4-2 12/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:38 Away L 5-4 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 14:48 Away L 6-3 12/17/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:46 Home W 6-3 12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:56 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:11 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:56 Home W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Blues 1 1 0 11:40 Away W 6-3 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:50 Home L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:44 Home W 4-1

Golden Knights vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

