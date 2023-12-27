Mark Stone will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks play on Wednesday at Honda Center, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Stone are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Mark Stone vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Stone Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Stone has averaged 19:16 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

In Stone's 35 games played this season he's scored in nine of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Stone has a point in 22 games this season (out of 35), including multiple points seven times.

Stone has an assist in 17 of 35 games this year, with multiple assists on six occasions.

Stone's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 65.4% that he goes over.

There is a 48.8% chance of Stone having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Stone Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have given up 111 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-26) ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 35 Games 4 35 Points 1 11 Goals 1 24 Assists 0

