On Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights match up against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Mark Stone going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Mark Stone score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Stone stats and insights

  • Stone has scored in nine of 35 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • In two games versus the Ducks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
  • Stone has picked up three goals and nine assists on the power play.
  • He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 16.4% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Ducks are giving up 111 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Stone recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 21:16 Away L 4-2
12/21/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 21:29 Away L 5-4
12/19/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 17:01 Away L 6-3
12/17/2023 Senators 3 0 3 19:46 Home W 6-3
12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:08 Home L 5-2
12/12/2023 Flames 4 2 2 20:20 Home W 5-4 OT
12/10/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 23:42 Home W 5-4 SO
12/9/2023 Stars 2 1 1 14:57 Away W 6-1
12/6/2023 Blues 1 0 1 21:34 Away W 6-3
12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:44 Home L 2-1 OT

Golden Knights vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

