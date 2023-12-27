Lyon County, NV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:32 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Lyon County, Nevada? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Lyon County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Tahoe High School at Dayton High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM PT on December 27
- Location: Sparks, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yerington High School at Fernley High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on December 27
- Location: Sparks, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mineral County High School at Dayton High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM PT on December 27
- Location: Sparks, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
