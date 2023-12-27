Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Lyon County, Nevada? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Lyon County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today

South Tahoe High School at Dayton High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM PT on December 27

10:00 AM PT on December 27 Location: Sparks, NV

Sparks, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Yerington High School at Fernley High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on December 27

1:00 PM PT on December 27 Location: Sparks, NV

Sparks, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Mineral County High School at Dayton High School