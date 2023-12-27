Can we expect Keegan Kolesar lighting the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights clash with the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Keegan Kolesar score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Kolesar stats and insights

  • Kolesar has scored in two of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has attempted zero shots in two games versus the Ducks this season, but has not scored.
  • Kolesar has no points on the power play.
  • Kolesar's shooting percentage is 7.4%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 111 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Kolesar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 6:54 Away L 4-2
12/17/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:19 Home W 6-3
12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 5-2
12/12/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:48 Home W 5-4 OT
12/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:08 Home W 5-4 SO
12/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:20 Away W 6-1
12/6/2023 Blues 2 1 1 10:10 Away W 6-3
12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:20 Home L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:34 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:06 Away W 4-1

Golden Knights vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

