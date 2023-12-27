Can we expect Keegan Kolesar lighting the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights clash with the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Keegan Kolesar score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kolesar stats and insights

Kolesar has scored in two of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted zero shots in two games versus the Ducks this season, but has not scored.

Kolesar has no points on the power play.

Kolesar's shooting percentage is 7.4%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 111 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kolesar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 6:54 Away L 4-2 12/17/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:19 Home W 6-3 12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:48 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:08 Home W 5-4 SO 12/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:20 Away W 6-1 12/6/2023 Blues 2 1 1 10:10 Away W 6-3 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:20 Home L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:34 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:06 Away W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.