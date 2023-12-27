Will Keegan Kolesar Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 27?
Can we expect Keegan Kolesar lighting the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights clash with the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Keegan Kolesar score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Kolesar stats and insights
- Kolesar has scored in two of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted zero shots in two games versus the Ducks this season, but has not scored.
- Kolesar has no points on the power play.
- Kolesar's shooting percentage is 7.4%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 111 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kolesar recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|6:54
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/17/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:19
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/15/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:26
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:48
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/10/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:08
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|12/9/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|10:20
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/6/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|10:10
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:20
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:34
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|14:06
|Away
|W 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Golden Knights vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.