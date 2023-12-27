Jonathan Marchessault and the Vegas Golden Knights will play on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Anaheim Ducks. Thinking about a wager on Marchessault? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marchessault Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Marchessault has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 17:27 on the ice per game.

Marchessault has a goal in 11 games this season out of 35 games played, including multiple goals five times.

Marchessault has a point in 17 games this season (out of 35), including multiple points six times.

Marchessault has an assist in seven of 35 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Marchessault's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Marchessault going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 111 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-26) ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 35 Games 5 26 Points 1 17 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.