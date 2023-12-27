Can we count on Jonathan Marchessault finding the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights play the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

  • In 11 of 35 games this season, Marchessault has scored -- and five times he scored multiple goals.
  • In two games against the Ducks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.
  • He has six goals on the power play, and also four assists.
  • He takes 3.4 shots per game, and converts 14.4% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Ducks are conceding 111 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:53 Away L 4-2
12/21/2023 Lightning 2 2 0 16:58 Away L 5-4
12/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:10 Away L 6-3
12/17/2023 Senators 1 1 0 14:26 Home W 6-3
12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:39 Home L 5-2
12/12/2023 Flames 3 0 3 17:22 Home W 5-4 OT
12/10/2023 Sharks 2 2 0 17:06 Home W 5-4 SO
12/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:54 Away W 6-1
12/6/2023 Blues 1 1 0 19:29 Away W 6-3
12/4/2023 Blues 1 0 1 16:19 Home L 2-1 OT

Golden Knights vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

