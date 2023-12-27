The Vegas Golden Knights, including Jack Eichel, take the ice Wednesday against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Eichel are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Jack Eichel vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Eichel Season Stats Insights

Eichel has averaged 20:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

Eichel has scored a goal in 14 of 35 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 26 of 35 games this year, Eichel has registered a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.

Eichel has an assist in 19 of 35 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Eichel has an implied probability of 70.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Eichel has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Eichel Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 111 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's -26 goal differential ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 35 Games 4 39 Points 7 15 Goals 3 24 Assists 4

