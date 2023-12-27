On Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights square off with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Jack Eichel going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jack Eichel score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)

Eichel stats and insights

Eichel has scored in 14 of 35 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In two games against the Ducks this season, he has taken 12 shots and scored two goals.

On the power play he has five goals, plus seven assists.

Eichel averages 4.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.2%.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks are giving up 111 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Eichel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:57 Away L 4-2 12/21/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 22:08 Away L 5-4 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 19:09 Away L 6-3 12/17/2023 Senators 2 1 1 21:19 Home W 6-3 12/15/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 19:54 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 1 0 1 20:55 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 23:52 Home W 5-4 SO 12/9/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:04 Away W 6-1 12/6/2023 Blues 2 1 1 24:17 Away W 6-3 12/4/2023 Blues 1 1 0 20:57 Home L 2-1 OT

Golden Knights vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

