The Vegas Golden Knights, Ivan Barbashev included, will face the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Barbashev in the Golden Knights-Ducks game? Use our stats and information below.

Ivan Barbashev vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Barbashev Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Barbashev has averaged 14:53 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +10.

Barbashev has a goal in nine games this year through 35 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 14 of 35 games this season, Barbashev has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In eight of 35 games this year, Barbashev has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Barbashev's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Barbashev going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Barbashev Stats vs. the Ducks

On defense, the Ducks are allowing 111 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-26) ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 35 Games 4 18 Points 1 9 Goals 1 9 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.