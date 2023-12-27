For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Ivan Barbashev a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ivan Barbashev score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Barbashev stats and insights

Barbashev has scored in nine of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken four shots in two games against the Ducks this season, and has scored one goal.

Barbashev has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 16.1% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks are giving up 111 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Barbashev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 14:11 Away L 4-2 12/21/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 13:12 Away L 5-4 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:28 Away L 6-3 12/17/2023 Senators 2 1 1 15:09 Home W 6-3 12/15/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 15:25 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 1 1 0 17:21 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:52 Home W 5-4 SO 12/9/2023 Stars 1 0 1 14:04 Away W 6-1 12/6/2023 Blues 2 0 2 15:49 Away W 6-3 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:21 Home L 2-1 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.