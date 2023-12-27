Humboldt County, NV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:33 AM PST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Humboldt County, Nevada today, we've got the information.
Humboldt County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lincoln County High School at Lowry High School
- Game Time: 2:15 PM PT on December 27
- Location: Winnemucca, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lowry High School at Virgin Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM PT on December 27
- Location: Mesquite, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
