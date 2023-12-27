Jack Eichel and Frank Vatrano are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Anaheim Ducks meet at Honda Center on Wednesday (opening faceoff at 10:00 PM ET).

Golden Knights vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Golden Knights vs. Ducks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

One of Vegas' top contributing offensive players this season is Eichel, who has 39 points (15 goals, 24 assists) and plays an average of 20:32 per game.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Dec. 23 0 0 0 1 at Lightning Dec. 21 0 2 2 7 at Hurricanes Dec. 19 1 0 1 4 vs. Senators Dec. 17 1 1 2 4 vs. Sabres Dec. 15 1 0 1 8

Mark Stone Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Mark Stone has 35 points (one per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 24 assists.

Stone Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Dec. 23 1 0 1 2 at Lightning Dec. 21 0 1 1 0 at Hurricanes Dec. 19 0 1 1 0 vs. Senators Dec. 17 0 3 3 3 vs. Sabres Dec. 15 0 0 0 3

William Karlsson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

William Karlsson has 14 goals and 16 assists for Vegas.

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Dec. 23 0 0 0 1 at Lightning Dec. 21 0 1 1 3 at Hurricanes Dec. 19 0 0 0 5 vs. Senators Dec. 17 1 0 1 3 vs. Sabres Dec. 15 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)

Vatrano is an offensive leader for Anaheim with 24 points (0.7 per game), with 15 goals and nine assists in 33 games (playing 18:12 per game).

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Dec. 23 1 0 1 4 vs. Flames Dec. 21 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Dec. 18 0 0 0 2 at Devils Dec. 17 0 0 0 4 at Rangers Dec. 15 0 0 0 0

Troy Terry Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

Troy Terry has helped lead the offense for Anaheim this season with eight goals and 13 assists.

Terry Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Dec. 23 0 1 1 2 vs. Flames Dec. 21 0 0 0 1 at Red Wings Dec. 18 1 1 2 3 at Devils Dec. 17 1 1 2 3 at Rangers Dec. 15 0 0 0 4

