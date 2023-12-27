The Vegas Golden Knights (21-9-5) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when they play the Anaheim Ducks (12-21) on the road on Wednesday, December 27 at 10:00 PM ET on BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Golden Knights vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Golden Knights (-225) Ducks (+180) 6 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have gone 15-10 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter, Vegas has gone 6-2 (winning 75.0%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Golden Knights have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

In 19 games this season, Vegas and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Ducks Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 118 (4th) Goals 85 (29th) 95 (10th) Goals Allowed 111 (24th) 29 (7th) Power Play Goals 23 (14th) 20 (13th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 30 (29th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Vegas is 4-6-0 against the spread, and 5-4-1 overall, in its last 10 contests.

In its past 10 contests, Vegas went over eight times.

The average amount of goals in the Golden Knights' past 10 games is 0.2 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights are scoring 1.4 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Golden Knights offense's 118 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked fourth in the league this year.

The Golden Knights have given up the 10th-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 95 (2.7 per game).

The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +23.

