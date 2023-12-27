Golden Knights vs. Ducks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:46 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (21-9-5) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when they play the Anaheim Ducks (12-21) on the road on Wednesday, December 27 at 10:00 PM ET on BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.
Golden Knights vs. Ducks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Golden Knights (-225)
|Ducks (+180)
|6
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have gone 15-10 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter, Vegas has gone 6-2 (winning 75.0%).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Golden Knights have an implied win probability of 69.2%.
- In 19 games this season, Vegas and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Golden Knights vs. Ducks Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|118 (4th)
|Goals
|85 (29th)
|95 (10th)
|Goals Allowed
|111 (24th)
|29 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|23 (14th)
|20 (13th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|30 (29th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Vegas is 4-6-0 against the spread, and 5-4-1 overall, in its last 10 contests.
- In its past 10 contests, Vegas went over eight times.
- The average amount of goals in the Golden Knights' past 10 games is 0.2 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights are scoring 1.4 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Golden Knights offense's 118 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked fourth in the league this year.
- The Golden Knights have given up the 10th-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 95 (2.7 per game).
- The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +23.
