The Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson and the Anaheim Ducks' Mason McTavish will be two of the most exciting players to watch when these squads face off on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, at Honda Center.

Golden Knights vs. Ducks Game Information

Golden Knights Players to Watch

Jack Eichel is one of Vegas' top contributors (39 points), via collected 15 goals and 24 assists.

Mark Stone is another key contributor for Vegas, with 35 points (1.0 per game) -- scoring 11 goals and adding 24 assists.

Karlsson's total of 30 points is via 14 goals and 16 assists.

Adin Hill's record is 10-2-2. He has conceded 27 goals (1.9 goals against average) and made 380 saves with a .934% save percentage (first in league).

Ducks Players to Watch

Frank Vatrano is a top offensive contributor for his club with 24 points (0.7 per game), as he has totaled 15 goals and nine assists in 33 games (playing 18:12 per game).

Troy Terry has made a major impact for Anaheim this season with 21 points (eight goals and 13 assists).

This season, McTavish has 10 goals and 11 assists for Vegas.

In the crease, Anaheim's Lukas Dostal is 6-8-0 this season, compiling 410 saves and giving up 49 goals (3.6 goals against average) with an .893 save percentage (50th in the league).

Golden Knights vs. Ducks Stat Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 11th 3.37 Goals Scored 2.58 29th 7th 2.71 Goals Allowed 3.36 24th 9th 32.3 Shots 29.3 26th 14th 30.1 Shots Allowed 31.8 23rd 12th 22.48% Power Play % 21.7% 14th 13th 80.95% Penalty Kill % 79.87% 16th

