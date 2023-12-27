The Vegas Golden Knights (21-9-5, on a three-game losing streak) visit the Anaheim Ducks (12-21) at Honda Center. The contest on Wednesday, December 27 starts at 10:00 PM ET on BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

The Golden Knights have gone 5-4-1 over the past 10 contests, totaling 39 total goals (10 power-play goals on 40 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 25.0%). They have allowed 36 goals to their opponents.

To prepare for this matchup, here is who we expect to bring home the win in Wednesday's hockey action.

Golden Knights vs. Ducks Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final score of Golden Knights 4, Ducks 3.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights are 21-9-5 overall and 6-5-11 in overtime games.

In the nine games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 4-1-4 record (good for 12 points).

In the three games this season the Golden Knights registered just one goal, they've finished 0-1-2 (two points).

Vegas has taken six points from the six games this season when it scored two goals (3-3-0 record).

The Golden Knights have scored three or more goals in 23 games (18-2-3, 39 points).

In the 12 games when Vegas has scored a lone power-play goal, it registered 17 points after finishing 7-2-3.

When it has outshot its opponent, Vegas is 12-6-1 (25 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents 15 times, and went 8-3-4 (20 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 11th 3.37 Goals Scored 2.58 29th 7th 2.71 Goals Allowed 3.36 24th 9th 32.3 Shots 29.3 26th 14th 30.1 Shots Allowed 31.8 23rd 12th 22.48% Power Play % 21.7% 14th 13th 80.95% Penalty Kill % 79.87% 16th

Golden Knights vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

