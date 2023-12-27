Wednesday's NHL matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights (21-9-5) and the Anaheim Ducks (12-21) at Honda Center sees the Golden Knights as heavy road favorites (-225 moneyline odds to win) against the Ducks (+180). The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Golden Knights vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Golden Knights vs. Ducks Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Golden Knights Moneyline Ducks Moneyline Total BetMGM -225 +180 6

Golden Knights vs. Ducks Betting Trends

Vegas and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 19 of 35 games this season.

The Golden Knights have won 60.0% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (15-10).

The Ducks have been the underdog 28 times this season, and upset their opponent in 10, or 35.7%, of those games.

Vegas is 6-2 (winning 75.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter.

Anaheim has a record of 6-8 in games when bookmakers list the team at +180 or longer on the moneyline.

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 4-6 8-2-0 6.2 3.90 3.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.90 3.60 10 25.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-7-0 6-4 3-5-2 6.3 2.20 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-7-0 2.20 2.80 8 25.8% Record as ML Favorite 4-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-3 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-6 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 5

