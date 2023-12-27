The Vegas Golden Knights will travel to face the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday, December 27, with the Golden Knights having lost three straight games.

Tune in to see the Golden Knights and Ducks square off on BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Golden Knights vs Ducks Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Ducks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/5/2023 Ducks Golden Knights 4-2 ANA 10/14/2023 Golden Knights Ducks 4-1 VEG

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have given up 95 total goals (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest in NHL action.

The Golden Knights' 118 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Golden Knights are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) over that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 35 15 24 39 24 38 45.4% Mark Stone 35 11 24 35 17 38 0% William Karlsson 35 14 16 30 19 20 55.7% Jonathan Marchessault 35 17 9 26 18 19 14.3% Chandler Stephenson 31 6 12 18 9 11 51.9%

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks have given up 111 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 24th in the league.

The Ducks have 85 goals this season (2.6 per game), 29th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Ducks have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 3-7-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Ducks have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over that span.

Ducks Key Players