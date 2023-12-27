How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Ducks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:12 PM PST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Vegas Golden Knights will travel to face the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday, December 27, with the Golden Knights having lost three straight games.
Tune in to see the Golden Knights and Ducks square off on BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
Golden Knights vs Ducks Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Ducks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/5/2023
|Ducks
|Golden Knights
|4-2 ANA
|10/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|Ducks
|4-1 VEG
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights have given up 95 total goals (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest in NHL action.
- The Golden Knights' 118 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Golden Knights are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) over that stretch.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|35
|15
|24
|39
|24
|38
|45.4%
|Mark Stone
|35
|11
|24
|35
|17
|38
|0%
|William Karlsson
|35
|14
|16
|30
|19
|20
|55.7%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|35
|17
|9
|26
|18
|19
|14.3%
|Chandler Stephenson
|31
|6
|12
|18
|9
|11
|51.9%
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks have given up 111 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 24th in the league.
- The Ducks have 85 goals this season (2.6 per game), 29th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Ducks have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 3-7-0 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Ducks have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over that span.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Frank Vatrano
|33
|15
|9
|24
|11
|17
|40%
|Mason McTavish
|26
|10
|11
|21
|7
|7
|56.2%
|Troy Terry
|33
|8
|13
|21
|25
|22
|50%
|Adam Henrique
|32
|10
|8
|18
|3
|13
|53%
|Ryan Strome
|32
|3
|15
|18
|17
|15
|42.9%
