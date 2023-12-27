Chandler Stephenson and the Vegas Golden Knights will play the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Honda Center. There are prop bets for Stephenson available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Chandler Stephenson vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Stephenson Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Stephenson has averaged 15:55 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -5.

Stephenson has a goal in six of 31 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Stephenson has a point in 12 games this year (out of 31), including multiple points five times.

Stephenson has an assist in 10 of 31 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Stephenson goes over his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

There is a 37.7% chance of Stephenson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Stephenson Stats vs. the Ducks

On defense, the Ducks are allowing 111 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

The team's -26 goal differential ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 31 Games 5 18 Points 5 6 Goals 2 12 Assists 3

