In the upcoming matchup versus the Anaheim Ducks, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Chandler Stephenson to light the lamp for the Vegas Golden Knights? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Chandler Stephenson score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Stephenson stats and insights

In six of 31 games this season, Stephenson has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In two games against the Ducks this season, he has taken two shots and scored one goal.

Stephenson has picked up two goals and five assists on the power play.

Stephenson averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.2%.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 111 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Stephenson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:32 Away L 4-2 12/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:17 Away L 5-4 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:42 Away L 6-3 12/17/2023 Senators 1 1 0 16:35 Home W 6-3 12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:52 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 2 1 1 17:42 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 18:53 Home W 5-4 SO 12/9/2023 Stars 1 1 0 17:27 Away W 6-1 12/6/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:35 Away W 6-3 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:48 Home L 2-1 OT

Golden Knights vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

