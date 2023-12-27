Will Brett Howden Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 27?
Can we anticipate Brett Howden finding the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights match up against the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Brett Howden score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Howden stats and insights
- Howden has scored in four of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In two games versus the Ducks this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Howden has no points on the power play.
- Howden's shooting percentage is 12.1%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- On defense, the Ducks are giving up 111 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Howden recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|12:34
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|11:59
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|0
|2
|13:03
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|12:31
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/15/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|13:31
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|9:34
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/10/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:57
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|12/9/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|14:20
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/6/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:57
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:31
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
Golden Knights vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
