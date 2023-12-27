Can we anticipate Brett Howden finding the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights match up against the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Brett Howden score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Howden stats and insights

Howden has scored in four of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games versus the Ducks this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Howden has no points on the power play.

Howden's shooting percentage is 12.1%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks are giving up 111 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Howden recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:34 Away L 4-2 12/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:59 Away L 5-4 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 2 0 2 13:03 Away L 6-3 12/17/2023 Senators 1 0 1 12:31 Home W 6-3 12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:31 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:34 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:57 Home W 5-4 SO 12/9/2023 Stars 1 0 1 14:20 Away W 6-1 12/6/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:57 Away W 6-3 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:31 Home L 2-1 OT

Golden Knights vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

