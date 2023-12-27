The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming contest against the Anaheim Ducks is slated for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Brayden McNabb light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brayden McNabb score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McNabb stats and insights

McNabb has scored in two of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Ducks this season in two games (one shot).

McNabb has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 5.9% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have given up 111 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

McNabb recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:38 Away L 4-2 12/21/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 20:28 Away L 5-4 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 16:47 Away L 6-3 12/17/2023 Senators 1 0 1 18:03 Home W 6-3 12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:22 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:58 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 23:24 Home W 5-4 SO 12/9/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:29 Away W 6-1 12/6/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:59 Away W 6-3 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:40 Home L 2-1 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.