The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming contest against the Anaheim Ducks is slated for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Brayden McNabb light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Brayden McNabb score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

McNabb stats and insights

  • McNabb has scored in two of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Ducks this season in two games (one shot).
  • McNabb has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 5.9% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have given up 111 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

McNabb recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:38 Away L 4-2
12/21/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 20:28 Away L 5-4
12/19/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 16:47 Away L 6-3
12/17/2023 Senators 1 0 1 18:03 Home W 6-3
12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:22 Home L 5-2
12/12/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:58 Home W 5-4 OT
12/10/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 23:24 Home W 5-4 SO
12/9/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:29 Away W 6-1
12/6/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:59 Away W 6-3
12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:40 Home L 2-1 OT

Golden Knights vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

