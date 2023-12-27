The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming contest against the Anaheim Ducks is scheduled for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Ben Hutton find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Ben Hutton score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Hutton stats and insights

  • In one of 29 games this season, Hutton scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has attempted six shots in two games against the Ducks this season, but has not scored.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Hutton's shooting percentage is 2.2%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have given up 111 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Hutton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 18:25 Away L 4-2
12/21/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 18:24 Away L 5-4
12/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:13 Away L 6-3
12/17/2023 Senators 2 0 2 15:06 Home W 6-3
12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:15 Home L 5-2
12/12/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:58 Home W 5-4 OT
12/10/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:13 Home W 5-4 SO
12/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:34 Away W 6-1
12/6/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:36 Away W 6-3
12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:05 Home L 2-1 OT

Golden Knights vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

