The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming contest against the Anaheim Ducks is scheduled for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Ben Hutton find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Ben Hutton score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Hutton stats and insights

In one of 29 games this season, Hutton scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has attempted six shots in two games against the Ducks this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Hutton's shooting percentage is 2.2%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have given up 111 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Hutton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 18:25 Away L 4-2 12/21/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 18:24 Away L 5-4 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:13 Away L 6-3 12/17/2023 Senators 2 0 2 15:06 Home W 6-3 12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:15 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:58 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:13 Home W 5-4 SO 12/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:34 Away W 6-1 12/6/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:36 Away W 6-3 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:05 Home L 2-1 OT

Golden Knights vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

