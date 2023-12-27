Will Ben Hutton Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 27?
The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming contest against the Anaheim Ducks is scheduled for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Ben Hutton find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Ben Hutton score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Hutton stats and insights
- In one of 29 games this season, Hutton scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has attempted six shots in two games against the Ducks this season, but has not scored.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Hutton's shooting percentage is 2.2%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have given up 111 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Hutton recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|18:25
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|18:24
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|20:13
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Senators
|2
|0
|2
|15:06
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/15/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:15
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:58
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/10/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|15:13
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|12/9/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|20:34
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/6/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:05
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
Golden Knights vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
