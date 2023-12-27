The Vegas Golden Knights, Alex Pietrangelo included, will meet the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Pietrangelo in the Golden Knights-Ducks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Alex Pietrangelo vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Pietrangelo has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 20:40 on the ice per game.

Pietrangelo has scored a goal in one of 30 games this season.

In 10 of 30 games this year, Pietrangelo has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Pietrangelo has an assist in 10 of 30 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 50% that Pietrangelo goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Pietrangelo going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have conceded 111 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-26) ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 30 Games 5 14 Points 1 1 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

