Will Alec Martinez score a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights play the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Alec Martinez score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Martinez stats and insights

Martinez has scored in two of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored versus the Ducks this season in one game (zero shots).

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 111 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Martinez recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:50 Away L 4-2 12/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:52 Away L 5-4 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:31 Away L 6-3 12/17/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:37 Home W 6-3 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:38 Away L 3-0 11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:07 Away L 4-3 OT 11/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:37 Away W 6-5 11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:46 Away L 3-0 11/10/2023 Sharks 2 2 0 20:42 Home W 5-0 11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:00 Home L 4-1

Golden Knights vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.