The Guaranteed Rate Bowl features a matchup between the Kansas Jayhawks (who are large, 12.5-point favorites) and the UNLV Rebels on December 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. The point total for the outing is set at 64.5.

Kansas is putting up 434 yards per game on offense this season (28th in the FBS), and is surrendering 377.6 yards per game (64th) on defense. UNLV's defense ranks 72nd in the FBS with 27 points surrendered per contest, but it has been bolstered by its offense, which ranks 22nd-best by generating 34.3 points per game.

UNLV vs. Kansas Game Info

Game Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ESPN

Kansas vs UNLV Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kansas -12.5 -110 -110 64.5 -110 -110 -450 +340

UNLV Recent Performance

Offensively, the Rebels are playing very poorly right now -- in their past three games, they are accumulating just 424.3 yards per game (-30-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 394.3 (85th-ranked).

The Rebels are putting up 32 points per game in their past three games (74th in college football), and allowing 26 per game (fourth-worst).

UNLV is accumulating 270.7 passing yards per game in its past three games (48th in the nation), and allowing 161.7 per game (54th).

The Rebels are 12th-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (153.7), and -105-worst in rushing yards conceded (232.7).

The Rebels have covered the spread twice and are 1-2 overall in their last three contests.

In UNLV's past three games, it has gone over the total twice.

UNLV Betting Records & Stats

So far this year, UNLV has put together a 9-3-0 record against the spread.

The Rebels have been an underdog by 12.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

UNLV games have hit the over in eight out of 12 opportunities (66.7%).

UNLV has won three of the six games it has played as an underdog this season.

UNLV has played as an underdog of +340 or more once this season and lost that game.

UNLV Stats Leaders

Jayden Maiava has compiled 2,792 yards on 63% passing while recording 14 touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season. He's also run for 261 yards with three scores.

Vincent Davis is his team's leading rusher with 132 carries for 722 yards, or 55.5 per game. He's found the end zone six times on the ground, as well.

Jai'Den Thomas has run for 503 yards across 108 carries, scoring 12 touchdowns.

Ricky White has hauled in 1,384 receiving yards on 82 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Jacob De Jesus has caught 52 passes and compiled 511 receiving yards (39.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

Kaleo Ballungay's 24 targets have resulted in 16 grabs for 297 yards and two touchdowns.

Jeffae Williams has 2.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has five TFL, 22 tackles, and one interception.

Jackson Woodard, UNLV's leading tackler, has 103 tackles, five TFL, 2.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

Jaxen Turner leads the team with four interceptions, while also putting up 53 tackles and four passes defended.

